Horizon Investment Services LLC Acquires 3,026 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Tennant worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Tennant by 1.3% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Tennant by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tennant by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Tennant by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Tennant by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 16,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Tennant Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Tennant stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.60. 112,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,625. Tennant has a 52-week low of $72.81 and a 52-week high of $124.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Tennant had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tennant will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Tennant’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

