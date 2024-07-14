Horizon Investment Services LLC Buys 1,237 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,243 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 1.7% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.85 on Friday, reaching $253.97. 4,705,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,559,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.43 and a 200-day moving average of $275.88. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total value of $4,170,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,913,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,789,261.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total value of $4,170,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,913,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,789,261.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,152 shares of company stock worth $118,115,911 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

