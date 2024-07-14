Horizon Investment Services LLC Buys New Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000. The Hartford Financial Services Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,021,000 after buying an additional 28,092 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,218,000 after buying an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.75. 1,075,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,837. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.82 and a 1-year high of $105.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,499 shares of company stock worth $9,449,309. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

