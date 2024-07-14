Horizon Investment Services LLC Decreases Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Horizon Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 73,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,468,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 24,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 61.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $321.82. The company had a trading volume of 211,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,541. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.89 and a 12-month high of $352.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $321.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.29. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

