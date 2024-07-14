Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Booking by 22.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Booking by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Trading Up 2.3 %

Booking stock traded up $90.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4,026.43. The company had a trading volume of 197,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,935. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,849.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,656.81. The company has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,051.68.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,400.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,980.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

