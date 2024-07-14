Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $291,000 Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 857.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4,210.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of WTRG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,869. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.44 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. Research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

