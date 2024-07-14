Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 2.2% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $629.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.81.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.8 %

PH stock traded up $9.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $537.90. 800,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,999. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $525.05 and its 200-day moving average is $519.88. The company has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

