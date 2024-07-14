Horizon Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vistra by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,146,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,779,000 after purchasing an additional 300,355 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 19,070.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537,584 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,797,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,800,000 after purchasing an additional 282,056 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,192,000 after purchasing an additional 995,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,244,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,516,000 after acquiring an additional 99,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.33. 5,239,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,454,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

