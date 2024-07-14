Horizon Investment Services LLC Invests $211,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.1% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMCI. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nomura cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $994.15.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $20.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $909.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,160,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,895. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.59 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $848.41 and a 200-day moving average of $785.61. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

