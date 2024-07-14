HSBC Downgrades International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) to Hold

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ICAGY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.19. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 197.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

