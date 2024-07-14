HSBC Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $130.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by HSBC from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.58.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $248.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.75 and a 200 day moving average of $191.27. The firm has a market cap of $791.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after buying an additional 6,179,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after buying an additional 3,866,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,402,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after buying an additional 1,125,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

