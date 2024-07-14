Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,681,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,861,748. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 55.86%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.