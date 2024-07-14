Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the June 15th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Iberdrola stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.00. 700,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,875. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.77. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $41.24 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The firm has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Iberdrola will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

