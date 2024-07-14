Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,682 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,017,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Align Technology by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 80,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,147,000 after buying an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $13.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.65. 1,030,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,992. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.50.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also

