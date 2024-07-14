Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,056 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $12,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $7,628,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,720,000 after acquiring an additional 22,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,742,000 after acquiring an additional 273,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $93,498.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,704 shares in the company, valued at $34,548,134.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $17,532,750.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,914,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,278,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $93,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,548,134.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 540,307 shares of company stock valued at $80,338,959. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $146.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,923,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,217. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.52. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $113.24 and a one year high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

