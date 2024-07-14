Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,656 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $10,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 40,302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 26,034 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,636 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,071,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 611,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,655,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CMS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

