Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.19 Million Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 27.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,412,000 after acquiring an additional 102,358 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,838,000 after purchasing an additional 43,417 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in M/I Homes by 670.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,298. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at $15,000,022. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MHO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

M/I Homes Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:MHO traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.06. 199,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,312. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.82. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $140.73.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

