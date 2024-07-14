Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.68 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,434,406,000 after buying an additional 141,322 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.25.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock traded up $5.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $440.70. 1,843,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $361.02 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.62. The firm has a market cap of $211.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.