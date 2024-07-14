Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $9.64 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $9,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 80.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.35. 1,364,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,340. The company has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.64 and its 200 day moving average is $202.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $219.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.60.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

