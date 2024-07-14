Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $48,711,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 474,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,884,000 after buying an additional 104,751 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 474.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 86,880 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,676,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,720,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,276,000 after acquiring an additional 64,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Franklin Electric stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.86. 144,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,809. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.85. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.61 and a 52-week high of $107.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.79 and its 200 day moving average is $98.86.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.64 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FELE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Franklin Electric

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $136,318.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $136,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Franklin Electric

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.