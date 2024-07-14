Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 251 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $11,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.69. 609,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.07. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $97.98.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

