Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 3,757 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $898,000. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $171.77. 565,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,849. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $124.82 and a one year high of $173.61. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.28 and a 200-day moving average of $158.73.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHKP. TD Cowen upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

