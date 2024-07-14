Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 41,742 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,742 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $11,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,194,000 after purchasing an additional 988,864 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,233,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after purchasing an additional 449,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

NYSE:TAP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.24. 1,926,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,324. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average is $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

