Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 6,680 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Boston Properties worth $10,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 435.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 770.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Boston Properties Trading Up 3.9 %

BXP traded up $2.53 on Friday, reaching $67.76. 1,768,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,725. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $50.64 and a one year high of $73.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.76. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 321.31%.

Boston Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.