Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 753 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Resideo Technologies worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 648.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Resideo Technologies Price Performance
NYSE REZI traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.54. 771,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 2.12. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15.
Insider Buying and Selling at Resideo Technologies
In other news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 3,310 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $71,032.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Resideo Technologies news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $71,032.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $152,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,696.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,945 shares of company stock valued at $342,937. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
About Resideo Technologies
Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Resideo Technologies
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.