Illumina’s (ILMN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a report on Sunday, June 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. OTR Global reaffirmed a mixed rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $116.09 on Wednesday. Illumina has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $195.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.50.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,280,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Illumina by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,985 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Illumina by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

