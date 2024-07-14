IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Short Interest Up 94.2% in June

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 756,900 shares, a growth of 94.2% from the June 15th total of 389,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 552,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

INAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Laidlaw started coverage on IN8bio in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IN8bio stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IN8bio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INAB Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,098,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,000. IN8bio accounts for about 2.1% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 12.81% of IN8bio at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IN8bio stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15. IN8bio has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that IN8bio will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

