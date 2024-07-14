Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,701 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $5,398,000. CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 844,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 226,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 6,833.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 132,569 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 131,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 67,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

ILPT traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 460,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,614. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a market cap of $264.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.79.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.44%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

