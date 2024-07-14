InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Short Interest Up 151.1% in June

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 232,800 shares, an increase of 151.1% from the June 15th total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.63. 68,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,132. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.58.
InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that InflaRx will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Monday, June 24th.
InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.
