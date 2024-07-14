InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

NYSE IHT opened at $1.65 on Thursday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $308.99 per share, with a total value of $61,798.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,250,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,402,557.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $388.50 per share, with a total value of $116,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,252,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,094,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Wirth bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $308.99 per share, for a total transaction of $61,798.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,250,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,402,557.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $854,041. Company insiders own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

