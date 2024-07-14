Insider Buying: Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Major Shareholder Purchases $81,861.00 in Stock

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 6,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $81,861.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,467,115 shares in the company, valued at $19,072,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Co. Ltd. Zuu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 5 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 30 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 2 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 100 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 1,500 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,500.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 6 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $78.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 789 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $10,257.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 8 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 190 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $2,470.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 312 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $4,056.00.

Pono Capital Two Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Pono Capital Two stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $36.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42.

Institutional Trading of Pono Capital Two

About Pono Capital Two

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pono Capital Two stock. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in shares of Pono Capital Two, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PTWO Free Report ) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.07% of Pono Capital Two worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 60.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pono Capital Two, Inc was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

