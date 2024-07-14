Insider Selling: TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Insider Sells $1,356,250.00 in Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.7 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $155.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.65 and its 200 day moving average is $143.92. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $157.42.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 209.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

