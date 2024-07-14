Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Major Shareholder Sells $5,633,723.90 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 188,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $5,633,723.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,255,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,585,046.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Willdan Group alerts:

On Thursday, June 20th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 460 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $13,468.80.

On Monday, June 17th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 6,642 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $195,274.80.

On Friday, June 14th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 699 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $20,983.98.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 7,941 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $248,632.71.

On Monday, June 10th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 11,000 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $341,110.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 12,840 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $411,265.20.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,505 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $179,463.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 1,799 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $58,143.68.

On Friday, May 10th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 15,580 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $516,477.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,707 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $188,388.07.

Willdan Group Price Performance

Willdan Group stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.74 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.39. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $122.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WLDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Monday, May 6th.

View Our Latest Report on WLDN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willdan Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth about $12,628,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Willdan Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.