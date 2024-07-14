Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW) Short Interest Down 18.8% in June

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Inspirato Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISPOW remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 20,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,554. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Inspirato has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

