Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Short Interest Down 89.7% in June

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Free Report) (TSE:I) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the June 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Intellipharmaceutics International Price Performance

Intellipharmaceutics International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

About Intellipharmaceutics International

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

