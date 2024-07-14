Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s current price.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $129.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.75. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $108.39 and a fifty-two week high of $156.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.80.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.29). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $323.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 44.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

