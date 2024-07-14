Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.10 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $4.10 billion and approximately $135.91 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for about $8.79 or 0.00014779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00043728 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008961 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010386 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 520,649,532 coins and its circulating supply is 466,160,227 coins. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.