Internet Computer Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $127.96 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 21% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.59 or 0.00014323 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $4.01 billion and $127.96 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00042882 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 521,043,945 coins and its circulating supply is 466,554,612 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

