Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $23,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $687.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $12.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $641.95. 1,044,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,745. The stock has a market cap of $179.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $623.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $630.50. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.