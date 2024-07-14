Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Down 17.9% in June

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the June 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 273.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 404,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

PRFZ traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,813. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average is $37.73. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.1563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

