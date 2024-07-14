Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of OIA stock remained flat at $6.45 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 57,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,847. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0291 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $80,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 32.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

