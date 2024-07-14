Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance
Shares of OIA stock remained flat at $6.45 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 57,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,847. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0291 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.