Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,832,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Invitation Homes worth $65,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $1,346,883,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $105,282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,424,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,522 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,104,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 80,498,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,208,000 after buying an additional 1,008,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

NYSE:INVH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,214,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,284. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.42.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on INVH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.06.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

