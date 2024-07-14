io.net Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $224.05 Million (IO)

io.net (IO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 14th. io.net has a total market cap of $224.05 million and $84.39 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, io.net has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One io.net token can now be purchased for $2.36 or 0.00003932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

io.net Profile

io.net was first traded on June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. io.net’s official website is io.net. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. io.net’s official message board is ionet.medium.com.

io.net Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 95,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 2.39551591 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $99,207,083.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade io.net should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy io.net using one of the exchanges listed above.

