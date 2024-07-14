iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Lifted by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,229 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 6.5% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell University bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,118 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $119,012,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,006,000 after purchasing an additional 744,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.2% in the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,122,000 after acquiring an additional 732,321 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.96. 3,170,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,975,328. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $82.39.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
