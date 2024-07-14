iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 18.2% of Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after buying an additional 1,118,746 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after buying an additional 146,157 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,117,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,446,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,487,000 after buying an additional 228,840 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IVV traded up $3.58 on Friday, reaching $563.04. 2,778,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,253,595. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $566.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.26. The company has a market cap of $485.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.