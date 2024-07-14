iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Boosted by Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 429.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.3% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $272,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,957,000 after purchasing an additional 69,200 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $666,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $60.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,102,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,565,303. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.70.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
