iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Advantage Trust Co

Advantage Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,102,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,565,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average is $57.71. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $61.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

