iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 320.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 335.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,102,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,565,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average is $57.71.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.