iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) is ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 283,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,133 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises about 1.5% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $14,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $18,927,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,288,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,185,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 153.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after acquiring an additional 358,037 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,727,035 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.01. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.