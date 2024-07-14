iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,827 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

